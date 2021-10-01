Renasant Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $219,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.