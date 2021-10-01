Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $49.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.96. 3,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

