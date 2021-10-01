Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $288.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $146.52 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

