Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

