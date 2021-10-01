Research Analysts Set Expectations for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.09.

NYSE HCA opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average of $220.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,983,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

