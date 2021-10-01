Research Analysts Set Expectations for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

KAR stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 93,898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,720.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 386,182 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

