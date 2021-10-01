Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mitsubishi Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitsubishi in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of MSBHF opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

