Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rexnord to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexnord stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Rexnord worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.