Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,545 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 14.57. 26,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,561. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 14.80 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 17.18.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.