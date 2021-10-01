Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,482 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.71. 8,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

