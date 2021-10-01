Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.43. 13,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.60. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

