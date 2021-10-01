Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.01. 94,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,506. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.