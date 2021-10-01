Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,521. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

