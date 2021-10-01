Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. 18,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,884. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

