Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $354.74. 1,430,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.05 and a 200-day moving average of $349.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

