Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Shares of KSU traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,969. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.56 and its 200 day moving average is $279.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

