Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quantum were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quantum by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 67,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $301.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $240,318.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

