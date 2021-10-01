Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,198 and sold 169,651 shares valued at $5,745,127. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $31.05 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

