Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Blue Bird worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blue Bird by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.86 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

