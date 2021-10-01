Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Shares in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arcimoto by 19.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

