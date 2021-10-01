Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,461 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMBC opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

