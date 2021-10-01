Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clearfield were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $132,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Clearfield stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

