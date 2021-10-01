Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.09

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.09 and traded as low as C$63.30. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$63.30, with a volume of 1,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

