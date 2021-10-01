RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up to $217.50

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $217.50, but opened at $224.02. RingCentral shares last traded at $226.88, with a volume of 15,578 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -149.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

