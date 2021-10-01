Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,512 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.