Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $41,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 13.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

