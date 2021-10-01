Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $45,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.