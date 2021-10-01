Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 59.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

