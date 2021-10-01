Rockley Photonics (RKLY) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 188.25 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.63

Rockley Photonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2165 8606 15965 654 2.55

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 129.08%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Summary

Rockley Photonics competitors beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

