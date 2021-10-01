Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 4.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $2,693,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $263.44. 178,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

