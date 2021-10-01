Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 128 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 2.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $381.52. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,068. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

