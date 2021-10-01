Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Volta alerts:

NYSE:VLTA opened at $8.65 on Friday. Volta has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.