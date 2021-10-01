Rotten (ROT) Hits Market Capitalization of $342,764.46

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Rotten has a market cap of $342,764.46 and approximately $917.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00113890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00224697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012175 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 110,997,977 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

