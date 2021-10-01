Royal Bank of Canada Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

