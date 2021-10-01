Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$9.00” Price Target for Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) received a C$9.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 352.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

