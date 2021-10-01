Rune Hits 1-Day Volume of $39,445.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $39,445.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $225.21 or 0.00470130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00142793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,872.30 or 0.99934822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

