RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.88

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.88 ($37.51) and traded as high as €31.89 ($37.52). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €31.42 ($36.96), with a volume of 1,386,797 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.88.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

