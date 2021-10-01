Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $68.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $90.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.