Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $68.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

