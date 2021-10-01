Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 207,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,368. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -166.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.