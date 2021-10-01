Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

SBRA opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

