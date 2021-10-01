Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 5,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.75.

