Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $421,000 Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 44.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

BGT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 129,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,783. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

