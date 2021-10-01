Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

