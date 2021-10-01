Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 38,500 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 180.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 249,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005,680. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

