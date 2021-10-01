Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPMT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

