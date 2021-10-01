Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth $259,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

