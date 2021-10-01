Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,045,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,169. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $963.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -69.06%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

