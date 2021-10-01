Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.41. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 159 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

