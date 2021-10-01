Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Outperform

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Cowen lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

