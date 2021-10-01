Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$40.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE:SAP opened at C$32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.59 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.